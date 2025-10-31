Reaves (lower body) will undergo further evaluation Saturday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now on Friday.

Reaves isn't expected to play in Saturday's clash against Colorado, and there is concern that his injury might be significant. The 38-year-old has two goals, 10 PIM and 37 hits in 10 appearances this year. Michael Misa was a healthy scratch for Thursday's 5-2 win over New Jersey, but he'll probably draw back into the lineup Saturday.