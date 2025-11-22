Mutryn scored a goal and added three assists in QMJHL Moncton's 8-4 win over Saint John on Friday.

Mutryn was named the QMJHL's Player of the Week a couple of weeks ago, and he may have another case for the award this week. He's racked up three goals and four helpers over his last two games, putting him at eight tallies and 22 points in 17 appearances this season. The Sharks prospect is shining as a playmaker for the Wildcats in his first year of junior hockey.