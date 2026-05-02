Mutryn scored a goal and added two assists in QMJHL Moncton's 6-2 win over Blainville-Boisbriand in Game 5 on Friday.

Mutryn has a pair of three-point efforts in the QMJHL semifinals, but he's been held scoreless over the other three games of the series. The Sharks prospect is up to seven goals and 18 points across 13 playoff outings. With this win, Moncton is a win away from competing in the QMJHL finals, which would allow Mutryn to keep his season going a little longer.