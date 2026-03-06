Sharks' Teddy Mutryn: Puts up three points for Wildcats
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mutryn scored twice and added an assist in QMJHL Moncton's 5-1 win over Cape Breton on Thursday.
Mutryn is up to 28 goals and 33 assists over 47 appearances. He missed a couple of weeks in late February, with this being his return to action. Mutryn is on a six-game point streak, earning seven goals and seven assists in that span.
