Dellandrea will travel with the team for Wednesday's matchup with Seattle despite a lower-body injury, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Dellandrea is goalless through 13 games this season while putting just nine shots on net. The 25-year-old center has added five helpers and 29 hits along the way, but will no doubt be eager to find the back of the net sooner rather than later. If Dellandrea can't play Wednesday, it could see the Sharks rolling with seven blueliners against the Kraken.