Dellandrea notched an assist, two shots on net and five hits in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Senators.

This was Dellandrea's first point in four appearances this season. He's added 11 hits, four blocked shots, four shots on goal and a minus-1 rating. The 26-year-old started the campaign in a depth role, but injuries to Alexander Wennberg (upper body) and Igor Chernyshov (upper body) have opened the door for Dellandrea to get a run in the lineup for a while. However, he's a bottom-six player and won't help in many fantasy formats.