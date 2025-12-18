Sharks' Ty Dellandrea: Playing Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dellandrea (upper body) will be in the lineup Thursday versus Dallas, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Dellandrea was considered questionable after blocking a shot Tuesday against the Flames, but he will remain in the lineup. Dellandrea only has two assists in his last 13 games, giving him two goals, eight helpers and 97 hits across 34 appearances this season.
