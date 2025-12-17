Dellandrea is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Stars due to an upper-body injury, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Dellandrea sustained an upper-body injury while blocking a shot during Tuesday's game against Calgary, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available against Dallas. If the 25-year-old is unable to suit up against his former team, Adam Gaudette will presumably enter the lineup after moving past his lower-body issue. Dellandrea has yet to miss a game this year, and he's recorded two goals, eight assists, 97 hits, 31 blocked shots and 12 PIM while averaging 14:52 of ice time over his first 34 appearances of the season.