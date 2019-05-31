Sharks' Zachary Emond: Inks entry-level contract

Emond signed a standard, entry-level deal with the Sharks on Friday.

Emond was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Sharks. The Canadian recorded a regular-season record of 24-0-1 in the QMJHL while also leading the league in shutouts (seven), GAA (1.73) and save percentage (.923) this past season.

