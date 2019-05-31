Sharks' Zachary Emond: Inks entry-level contract
Emond signed a standard, entry-level deal with the Sharks on Friday.
Emond was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Sharks. The Canadian recorded a regular-season record of 24-0-1 in the QMJHL while also leading the league in shutouts (seven), GAA (1.73) and save percentage (.923) this past season.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...