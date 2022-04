Scheel was called up from AHL Texas on Saturday.

Scheel has yet to make his NHL debut, and it would likely take a terrible run of injuries for him to do so in the playoffs. The 22-year-old will serve as an extra insurance option behind Jake Oettinger and Scott Wedgewood. Scheel has an 11-10-7 record with a 2.91 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 31 games with Texas this season.