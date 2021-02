Sekera (COVID-19 protocol) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Sekera has missed the last four games. According to Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com, Sekera has produced three negative COVID-19 tests, so he seems to be on track to return soon even if he's not ready Tuesday. Joel Hanley likely will be bumped from the lineup if Sekera can't go.