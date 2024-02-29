Tanev is working through his visa issues, raising doubts regarding his availability versus San Jose on Saturday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

According to general manager Jim Nill, Tanev should be available and ready to play against the Sharks on Tuesday at the latest, though the situation remains fluid. During his time in Calgary this season, the veteran blueliner generated one goal on 43 shots and 13 assists while averaging 19:50 of ice time through 56 contests. Once available to play, Tanev figures to bump either Joel Hanley or Jani Hakanpaa from the lineup.