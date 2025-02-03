Lyubushkin notched an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Lyubushkin has three helpers over his last eight games. The 30-year-old defenseman saw 15:39 of ice time Sunday despite being listed on the top pairing. Any gains in usage he was going to receive in the absence of Miro Heiskanen (knee) likely evaporated when the Stars acquired Cody Ceci from the Sharks on Saturday. Lyubushkin will instead remain a physical presence in a depth role, one that's seen him produce 11 helpers, 29 shots on net, 62 hits, 81 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 52 outings this season.