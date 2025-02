Lyubushkin (undisclosed) will miss Friday's tilt against the Kings, according to Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Lyubushkin is also unlikely to play Saturday in San Jose, but he hasn't been ruled out for that clash. He has 11 assists, 16 PIM, 62 hits and 82 blocks in 53 outings in 2024-25. Brendan Smith is set to draw into the lineup due to Lyubushkin's absence.