Oettinger will guard the home goal Saturday versus the Kraken, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Oettinger has allowed seven goals on 55 shots across his last two starts, both losses. The Stars' playoff positioning has weakened in that stretch -- they're still the second wild card, but the Golden Knights are close behind. Oettinger is likely to start frequently in the last week of the regular season, and Saturday's game is a favorable matchup, as the Kraken are on the second half of a road back-to-back.