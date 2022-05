Oettinger will guard the cage Sunday in Calgary, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Oettinger stopped 36 of 38 shots in Friday's Game 6 win to force a Game 7. He's been terrific this series, registering a 1.69 GAA and a .954 save percentage through six appearances. The 23-year-old has allowed two or fewer goals in all but one game in Round 1.