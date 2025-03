Bichsel (concussion) is expected to be an option to play against New Jersey on Tuesday, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bichsel could replace Brendan Smith in the lineup after missing the last three games. The 20-year-old Bichsel has two goals, five points, 15 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and 73 hits across 18 NHL appearances this season.