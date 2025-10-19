Bichsel notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.

Bichsel's assist on a late Mikko Rantanen goal was the 21-year-old defenseman's first point in five games this season. Bichsel is seeing steady usage in a bottom-four role, and he will likely remain unchallenged for playing time as long as Nils Lundkvist (lower body) is out. Last season, Bichsel had nine points in 38 regular-season contests, but his best path to fantasy value is through physicality. He already has 13 hits and nine blocks this season and could be capable of a 200-hit, 100-block campaign.