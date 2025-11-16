Bichsel scored a goal, doled out eight hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Bichsel saw a season-high 20:47 of ice time, and he was the primary beneficiary of Thomas Harley's (lower body) absence. The 21-year-old Bichsel won't bring the same level of offense as Harley, but the former has the potential to rack up significant hit totals if his ice time stays high. On the year, Bichsel has three points, eight shots on net, 66 hits, 22 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 19 appearances.