Duchene recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Duchene made his season debut Dec. 7 but needed five games to record his first two points of the season. The 34-year-old veteran was one of the best players for the Stars last season, and he should find ample opportunities to produce as he works his way back into the lineup. Right now, though, his upside won't be very high in a bottom-six role in the lineup.