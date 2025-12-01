Bourque scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Senators.

Bourque has chipped in two goals and an assist over his last six games. The 23-year-old forward continues to be a bit sheltered in a bottom-six role, but that's a product of the Stars having a lot of other players rolling all at once. Bourque has logged four goals, nine points, 42 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-4 rating through 26 appearances this season.