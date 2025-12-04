Heiskanen scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over the Devils.

The 26-year-old blueliner opened the scoring midway through the second period by going high blocker side from the faceoff circle to the left of Jacob Markstrom, and that was all the offense Jake Oettinger would need. Heiskanen snapped a 14-game goal drought with the tally, and on the season he's produced four goals and 24 points in 28 contests, including 10 points (one goal, nine helpers) on the power play.