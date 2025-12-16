Back scored a goal and added four PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Back ended a seven-game point drought with the tally, which put the Stars ahead 2-1 in the third period. His goal stood as the game-winner, the first GWG of his career. On the year, the 25-year-old defensive forward has five points, 14 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating over 24 appearances. He has limited appeal in fantasy since he is in a fourth-line role with little offense to show for it.