Steel scored the game-winning goal and added three hits in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Predators.

Steel scored midway through the third period, and his tally was decisive in this high-scoring contest. The 27-year-old has five points over four games in November, though this was his first goal since Oct. 25 versus the Hurricanes. The 27-year-old is getting premium even-strength usage on a line with Wyatt Johnston and Mikko Rantanen for now, and he's worth a look in fantasy as long as that remains true. Steel is at two goals, seven points, 13 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-3 rating across 15 games.