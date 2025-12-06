Steel scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Steel snapped a five-game point drought with the tally. The 27-year-old has struggled to find consistency on offense, but his all-around play has allowed him to maintain top-six usage. That should continue at least until Matt Duchene (upper body) returns. Steel is at four goals, 10 points, 32 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-3 rating across 29 appearances, putting him on track to challenge his career high of 28 points from the 2022-23 campaign with the Wild.