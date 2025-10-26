Steel scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Steel's goal at 5:41 of the second period tied the game at 2-2. The 27-year-old has been listed on the top line at even strength, and the usage has backed that up with more than 18 minutes of ice time in three of his last four contests. The offense hasn't followed him yet -- he has just two points and eight shots on net over eight games this season. He's added nine hits, five blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. Steel is likely better suited to middle-six minutes, but he's a versatile forward who will do whatever is most beneficial to the team.