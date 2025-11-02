Steel notched three assists, two on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Florida.

The 27-year-old center came into the game with just two points, a goal and an assist, through 11 games, but Steel erupted for his first three-point performance since 2018-19, the season in which he made his NHL debut with the Ducks. He's getting a look on the second line and second power-play unit while Matt Duchene (upper body) and Roope Hintz (undisclosed), and Steel could have some fantasy appeal in the short term while he fills that role.