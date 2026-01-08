Steel scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 victory over the Capitals.

The 27-year-old center tapped home a slick feed from Thomas Harley early in the second period to give Dallas a 2-0 lead, before setting up a Wyatt Johnston tally midway through the third. It was Steel's first multi-point performance since Nov. 25, and he's picked up his scoring pace a little over the last few weeks, collecting three goals and six points over the last nine games.