Johnston recorded two goals and one assist, all of them on the power play, in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Ducks.

Johnston gave the Stars a 2-0 lead in the first period with back-to-back power-play tallies. However, Anaheim would score seven goals over the following two periods to turn things around. This three-point effort extended Johnston's solid run of play. He's notched 11 points (five goals, six assists) over his last eight contests while cracking the scoresheet six times in that span.

