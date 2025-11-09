Johnston collected two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 win over Nashville.

After helping to set up Roope Hintz for a tally just 13 seconds into the second period, Johnston found Sam Steel for what proved to be the game-winning goal midway through the third. Johnston has racked up three straight multi-point performances, producing two goals and eight points during that heater, and on the season the 22-year-old center has nine goals and 19 points in 15 contests.