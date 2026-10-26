Johnston scored an even-strength goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Johnston assisted on Justin Hryckowian's second-period power-play goal before potting the game-winner early in the third. After failing to find the back of the net in his first seven appearances, Johnston has now tickled twine in consecutive games. His continued power-play involvement and prominent offensive role should help him build on this momentum, especially after he scored 45 goals last season. He seems to be finding his form with back-to-back multi-point performances.