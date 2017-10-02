Teddy Purcell: Tryout comes to end

Purcell was released from his professional tryout agreement with Boston on Monday.

Though the University of Maine product struggled mightily last season -- suiting up in just 12 games and recording two assists for Los Angeles -- he's proven to be a talented scorer in the past, including a 24-goal, 65-point 2011-12 campaign. By all accounts Purcell had a strong camp with Boston, but couldn't beat out enough of the Bruins' young wingers to win a roster spot. At the very least, Purcell will likely spend 2017-18 in the AHL or overseas.