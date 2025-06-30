Ponomarev will not be given a qualifying offer from the Penguins, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports Monday.

Ponomarev already agreed to terms on a three-year contract with Avangard Omsk (KHL), so he wasn't going to be playing for the franchise any time soon. It seems the Pens won't bother trying to retain his NHL rights that long, so if Ponomarev decides to return in the future, he will be able to sign with any NHL club.