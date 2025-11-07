Benak scored a goal on six shots and added two assists in OHL Brantford's 4-3 overtime loss to Peterborough on Thursday.

Benak is averaging two points per game after his fourth multi-point effort in his last five contests. The Wild prospect has nine goals and 21 helpers over 15 appearances in total. Through Thursday's action, Benak trails only his Bulldogs teammate and Kraken prospect Jake O'Brien (33) in points in the OHL.