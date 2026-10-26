Pickard stopped 16 of 18 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Pickard made his second appearance with the Wild and took advantage of a favorable matchup to earn his first win of the season. He has allowed seven goals on 43 shots this season. The 34-year-old netminder hasn't needed to work much, as Jesper Wallstedt is thriving in a starting role. The Wild don't have a back-to-back on the schedule over the next week, so Pickard will likely have to wait a while for another turn between the pipes.