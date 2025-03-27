Chisholm (lower body) will not be in action versus Washington on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Chisholm has managed just one point in his last 24 appearances for the Wild, so few fantasy players are likely to be impacted by his continued absence. Even once given the all-clear, Chisholm could struggle to break into the lineup now that Jonas Brodin is healthy and available. If he does play down the stretch, Chisholm would likely take on a third-pairing role with Jon Merrill the strongest candidate to be dropped from the lineup.