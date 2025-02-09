Chisholm has gone 11 games without a point after failing to get on the scoresheet in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Chisholm logged just 4:25 of ice time Saturday as the Wild dressed seven blueliners in the absence of Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body). Chisholm has had a career year with 11 points over 48 appearances, but he adds little else to the mix. He's racked up 53 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating. He's been scratched twice during his drought and may be in line for a smaller role down the stretch if he can't turn things around soon.