Gustavsson turned aside 17 of 20 shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Even after giving up three consecutive goals, one in each period, Gustavsson defended well when it mattered most, allowing the Wild to score the game-tying goal in the third before Kirill Kaprizov lasered the game-winner. With the win, Gustavsson now holds a 19-9-6 record, a 2.58 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 35 appearances this season. The 27-year-old goaltender has managed to earn the Wild at least one point in each of his last six starts with a 5-0-1 record despite posting numbers below his season average in that span. If he could play a tad sharper, similar to his 13-game span with a 10-1-2 record that he took from mid-November into the new year, he could elevate his fantasy value to the next level behind an elite Minnesota offense. With Jesper Wallstedt (illness) missing Monday's game, Gustavsson will have a strong chance to draw his second consecutive start in Wednesday's road clash against the Predators.