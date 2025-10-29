Gustavsson allowed four goals on just 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss against Winnipeg.

It was another tough night for Gustavsson, who dropped his third straight start as Minnesota's struggles continued. The 26-year-old has now allowed four or more goals in four of his eight outings, falling to a 2-5-1 record. Despite the rough stretch, he remains firmly entrenched as the Wild's No. 1 goaltender after his strong 2024-25 campaign. He'll aim to get back on track Thursday in a challenging matchup against a surging Pittsburgh team.