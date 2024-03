Peart signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Tuesday.

Peart produced three goals and 14 points in 38 games for St. Cloud State University during the 2023-24 campaign. The Wild selected the 20-year-old defender with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. With his first pro contract set to begin in 2024-25, Peart could join AHL Iowa on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the seaosn.