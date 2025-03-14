Middleton's point drought reached 10 games in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Middleton was tracking toward a career year early in the season, but an 11-game absence due to a hand injury has hampered his efforts. Since he returned with a two-point effort Jan. 7, he's been limited to three points across his last 25 outings and none in his last 10. For the season, the blueliner is at seven goals, 11 assists, a plus-13 rating, 82 shots on net, 79 hits, 136 blocked shots and 40 PIM over 55 appearances. The 20-point mark is still in reach if he can steer out of the slump, but it's increasingly unlikely he'll match his 25-point total from last year.