Flames' Jake Middleton: Heading to Calgary

Middleton, a 2027 third-round pick, a 2028 fourth-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick were traded to the Flames from the Wild on Thursday in exchange for Blake Coleman and Olli Maatta, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Middleton spent his fourth full season in Minnesota during the 2025-26 campaign, recording two goals, 14 assists, 117 blocked shots, 87 hits and 76 PIM while averaging 17:30 of ice time across 75 regular-season appearances. The 30-year-old has logged under 100 hits in back-to-back years after reaching that threshold in the three prior seasons, but he's still been a fairly reliable contributor who should have the opportunity to maintain a consistent role with his new team.