Wild's Jake Middleton: Adds helper in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Middleton logged an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
Middleton has produced three points over 14 outings in January. The 30-year-old defenseman continues to play significant shutdown minutes for the Wild, mainly on the second pairing. He's at 11 points, 41 shots on net, 63 hits, 68 blocked shots, 57 PIM and an even plus-minus rating across 48 games this season.
