Brodin (upper body) hasn't been ruled out for Minnesota's season opener against St. Louis on Thursday, per Sarah McLellan of The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Brodin was put on injured reserve Monday, but he's eligible to be activated whenever he's healthy. The 32-year-old had four goals, 20 points and 104 blocks in 50 regular-season outings with Minnesota in 2024-25. If he can't play Thursday, then David Jiricek is likely to draw into the lineup.