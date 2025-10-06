default-cbs-image
Brodin (upper body) likely won't be ready for the start of the regular season, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic on Monday.

Brodin has been sporting a non-contact jersey at practice since last Sunday, when he participated in a session with contact. It was always unlikely he would play at the start of the 2025-26 campaign after undergoing offseason surgery. Brodin could be a candidate to begin the year on injured reserve. He had four goals, 20 points, 71 shots on net and 104 blocked shots across 50 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.

