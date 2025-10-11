Brodin (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Brodin will likely return to the lineup against Columbus on Saturday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. The 32-year-old Brodin had four goals, 20 points, 71 shots on net and 104 blocked shots across 50 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. David Jiricek will probably be a healthy scratch in Saturday's contest because of Brodin's return.