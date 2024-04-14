Ohgren scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Ohgren was quiet in his debut Friday versus the Golden Knights, but he made up for it with a strong showing in his second game. The winger helped out on a Declan Chisholm tally in the first period, and his first NHL goal at 14:23 of the second stood as the game-winner. Ohgren is likely to close out the campaign in a middle-six role for the Wild, and he's in a good position to compete for an NHL job in training camp ahead of the 2024-25 season.