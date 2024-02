Khusnutdinov signed a two-year, entry-level contract Wednesday.

Khusnutdinov had six goals, 20 points and 43 PIM in 55 KHL contests between Sochi and St. Petersburg this season. It's not clear when he'll make his Wild debut, but he'll likely initially serve in a middle-six capacity once he does draw into the lineup. Minnesota selected Khusnutdinov with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.