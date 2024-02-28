Khusnutdinov is working through immigration, with general manager Bill Guerin hoping the winger will be ready to play within a week, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Khusnutdinov signed his entry-level contract Wednesday and Guerin expects him to jump right into the lineup once his immigration situation is resolved. He had 20 points in 55 KHL games this season, so expectations for the 21-year-old's production to close out 2023-24 should be fairly low. He was selected 37th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, and his NHL debut should be fairly soon.