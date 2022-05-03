Foligno (lower body) will play in Game 1 against the Blues on Monday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
As expected, Foligno will be in the lineup despite dealing with a minor injury. Because he's not at 100 percent, his ice time could be limited compared to the 16:25 he averaged during the regular season. The veteran forward set new career highs in goals (23) and points (42) this season while racking up 238 hits.
